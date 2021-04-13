Thore Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $229.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $37,948.14 and approximately $229.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.98 or 0.00429607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

