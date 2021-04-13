ThoreCoin (THR) Market Cap Hits $1.05 Billion

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for $12,101.89 or 0.18995449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $58,074.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00068990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00694922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.62 or 0.99672306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.00862580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

