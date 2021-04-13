ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.27 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $51,025.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00067565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00263155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00682028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.99 or 0.99833571 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.00865072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

