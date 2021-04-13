Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Thrive Token has a market cap of $584,617.37 and $3,688.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00053255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00621534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038808 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

