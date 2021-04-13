Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0274 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $186.26 million and approximately $36.88 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00420844 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001987 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

