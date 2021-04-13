Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:THBRF opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

