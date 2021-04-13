TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $305.94

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305.94 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 33912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.50 ($3.87).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

