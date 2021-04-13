Tidex Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,155.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $4,155.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00066978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00258470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.19 or 0.00667787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.34 or 0.99129191 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022133 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $549.58 or 0.00869292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

