Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Hits $3.07 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $86,553.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00083985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00624182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038771 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.