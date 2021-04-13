Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Till Capital stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73.

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

