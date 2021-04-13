Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tilray by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

