Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 6.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.34. 326,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,143,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

