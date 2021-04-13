TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 6.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 1,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,565,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $498.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

