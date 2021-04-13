Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in March

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCYMY opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
