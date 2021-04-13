Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in March

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYMY opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

