Titan Coin (TTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,378.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $26,378.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005978 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.