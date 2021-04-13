Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNMCF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Titan Mining from $0.60 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Titan Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Titan Mining stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Titan Mining has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

