Tokenomy Tops 24 Hour Volume of $341,644.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $341,644.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00623127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.