TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $193,987.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.53 or 0.99782080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00128398 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001111 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

