Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Toll Brothers worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold 881,897 shares of company stock worth $48,486,645 over the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.