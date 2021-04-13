Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

