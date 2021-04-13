Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to $18.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TPZEF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

