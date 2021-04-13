TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $215.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLD. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.73.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.48. 277,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,639. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.25. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $229.38.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TopBuild by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

