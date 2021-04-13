Tornado Trading Down 21.7% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $70.45 or 0.00111417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $422,689.52 and approximately $424,066.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00258481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.15 or 0.00685039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,962.89 or 0.99578424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.78 or 0.00869496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.