Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to $100.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.