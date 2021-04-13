Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$100.00 at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.50.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$97.60. 63,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,323. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.52. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$60.99 and a 12 month high of C$100.56.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.3200005 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485 over the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

