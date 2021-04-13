Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYG. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 59,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 46,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,000. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

