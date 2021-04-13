Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 375.0% in March

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.