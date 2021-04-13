Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 375.0% in March

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.