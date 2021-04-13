Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €51.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (EPA:FP) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.08 ($51.86).

EPA:FP opened at €37.67 ($44.32) on Tuesday. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.03.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

