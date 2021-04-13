Total Se to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Total in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Total has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Total by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Total by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Total by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Total by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

