Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 233.9% in March

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 233.9% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,544,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGHI opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Touchpoint Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
Touchpoint Group Company Profile
