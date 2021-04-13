Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Reaches $0.0002

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 1,406.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Tourist Token has a market cap of $959,612.02 and approximately $1,436.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 1,341.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00259571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00672930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,720.05 or 0.99012894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.39 or 0.00909914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

