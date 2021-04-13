Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Up 0.2%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.91. 19,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 21,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMLF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

