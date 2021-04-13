Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 14,994 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,228% compared to the average daily volume of 644 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,489,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,469 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in UBS Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

