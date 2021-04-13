Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,210 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 call options.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92. Catalent has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,563 shares of company stock worth $8,079,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $4,972,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

