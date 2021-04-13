Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TNLIY opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

TNLIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

