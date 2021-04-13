Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.39

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.39 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17.30 ($0.23). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.21), with a volume of 50,576 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.39. The stock has a market cap of £8.17 million and a P/E ratio of -163.50.

In related news, insider Jonathan Furber sold 109,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £15,317.12 ($20,011.92).

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

