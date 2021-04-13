Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

TT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,793. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $170.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $146.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

