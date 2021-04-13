Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.12.

Shares of TT opened at $170.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average is $146.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $170.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.