Trane Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.12.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $170.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $170.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

