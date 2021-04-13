Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.61

Shares of Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.61 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52). Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 542,613 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.61.

In other news, insider Florian Fenner bought 1,843,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £184,362 ($240,870.13).

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

