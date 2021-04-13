TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TACI opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. TransAtlantic Capital has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

