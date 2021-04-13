TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TACI opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. TransAtlantic Capital has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.
TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile
