TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.51. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 331,477 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.97.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

