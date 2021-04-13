TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
TSYHY opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $27.30.
