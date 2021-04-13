TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TSYHY opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

