Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of TVTX opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.99. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

