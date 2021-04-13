Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

