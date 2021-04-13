Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 641.4% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

TVPKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

