Treat DAO Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $361,350.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00004078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00066553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00261553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.50 or 0.00666192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,007.37 or 0.99349368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.68 or 0.00912454 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

