TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,707 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $31,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THS opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -518.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

