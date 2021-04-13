Trexcoin (TREX) Reaches Market Cap of $63,862.31

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Trexcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trexcoin has a market cap of $63,862.31 and approximately $73.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Trexcoin Profile

TREX is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org . Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TreeBlock is creating an IoT Blockchain Network for general purpose application. “TreeBlock” is a blockchain that combines Hierarchy Sharding and Time Sharding to create Time Sharding Trees architecture that is able to scale blockchain to a significant number Tps on-chain comparing to existing blockchains. This is a public, general purpose blockchain, and open source. With the ability to scale, TreeBlock can be applied to any project that requires a high-performance blockchain. Our blockchain is going to solve 5 existing problems of blockchain: Scalability – Performance – Security – Storage – Tokenomy. With this Time Sharding Trees architecture, a node can be much smaller and we aim to use IoT as nodes instead of big nodes and big mining pools. “

