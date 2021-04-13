TRH Financial LLC Buys 2,154 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

